Intel employee who visited company's Chandler facility tested positive for the coronavirus

FOX 10 has confirmed that an Intel worker who visited the company's Chandler campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement by Communications Manager Linda Qian, the employee was at Intel's Chandler campus, located in the area of Ray and Rural Roads, on March 2 and March 3 for a business trip. Company officials say the employee has not be on any other Intel campuses in the preceding 14 days or since.

Officials, however, did not release additional details on other places the employee visited while in Arizona.

"We wish our employee a speedy recovery," a portion of the statement read.

Company officials say they will cooperate with local health authorities as needed.

According to Intel's website, there are 12,000 Intel workers in Arizona as of January 2020. Company officials say Intel Arizona is their second largest site, and they are reportedly the largest employer in Chandler.

Additional Resources

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.