Instagram joins the edit club: Users can now correct DMs

Everyone makes mistakes, and now Instagram has realized that too.

The social media app is now allowing users to edit their direct messages up to 15 minutes after sending, according to Instagram's parent company, Meta.

Meta said to make a change, users should press and hold on the sent message, then choose "edit" from the dropdown menu.

Instagram is the latest application to allow users to edit messages after they've been sent.

A laptop keyboard and Instagram logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

RELATED: Supreme Court hears major social media cases on content moderation and free speech

Apple's Messages app allows users to edit or unsend text messages. A sent message can be edited up to five times within 15 minutes of sending it.

In 2022, Twitter unrolled its long-awaited edit feature for Twitter Blue members in the U.S. Fans have clamored for the edit button for years to have the chance to fix typos and errors in their posts before sharing them with their followers.

Daniel Miller and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.