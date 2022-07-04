Inmate workers at Georgia jail have Fourth of July cookout

article

Inmates in Washington County celebrated Independence Day with a cookout.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Monday Residential Substance Abuse Treatment participants and inmate workers prepared the meal for all the jail's inmates.

The sheriff's office shared photos of workers on a large grill making burgers. Inmates were picking up meals in cellblocks.

The sheriff's office said the cookout was part of the RSAT program.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Inmates in Washington County celebrated Independence Day with a cookout. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

"Changing lives by changing mindsets!" a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.