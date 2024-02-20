1-month-old infant shot near Bibb County intersection

article

Bibb County deputies are investigating a shooting at an intersection overnight that sent a 1-month-old baby to the hospital.

Officials say the shooting is believed to have happened around 11:49 p.m. Monday near the intersection of O'Hara Drive South and O'Hara Drive North.

According to officials, deputies were called to the Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center early Tuesday morning after reports that a child had been shot.

Investigators say the 1-month-old victim had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle for treatment.

Thankfully, the child is expected to survive their injury. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and have not released any information about anyone involved.

If you have any details that could help investigators, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.