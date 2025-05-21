Industrial accident claims contractor's life at Georgia battery plant

The Brief A contractor was killed in an industrial accident at the HL-GA Battery Plant in Bryan County when struck by a falling load from a forklift. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatality and is conducting a follow-up investigation, with no foul play suspected. The identity of the deceased is withheld pending notification of next of kin, and the incident remains under investigation.



A contractor was killed on Tuesday morning in an industrial accident at the HL-GA Battery Plant located at the Bryan County Megasite in northern Bryan County, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies with the Bryan County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the facility around 10:54 a.m. for a report of an industrial accident involving injuries. They arrived on scene at 11:02 a.m. and confirmed the incident had resulted in a fatality.

According to preliminary findings, the victim was fatally struck by a falling load that became unsecured while a truck was being unloaded. The load fell from a forklift as the victim stood nearby and was unable to move out of the way in time.

The individual was employed by a contractor working at the site. Authorities said no foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to conduct a follow-up investigation. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.