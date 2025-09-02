Indivisible Cobb joins national call for worker protections
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County residents joined a nationwide movement Monday, rallying to demand stronger rights for workers and their families.
What we know:
Dozens gathered at the busy intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Roswell Road, holding signs and calling for action to address income inequality. The event was organized by Indivisible Cobb, a local activist group.
What they're saying:
Organizers said their message centers on concerns that the country is being "taken over by billionaires" and that the gap between wealthy elites and everyday workers continues to grow. They vowed to keep pushing for economic fairness, protections for working families, and what they describe as essential freedoms to ensure opportunity and a better life for all.