Indivisible Cobb joins national call for worker protections

The Brief Cobb County residents rally for workers’ rights and fairness. Group says billionaires widen the income gap in the U.S. Activists vow to keep fighting for opportunity and equality.



Cobb County residents joined a nationwide movement Monday, rallying to demand stronger rights for workers and their families.

What we know:

Dozens gathered at the busy intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Roswell Road, holding signs and calling for action to address income inequality. The event was organized by Indivisible Cobb, a local activist group.

What they're saying:

Organizers said their message centers on concerns that the country is being "taken over by billionaires" and that the gap between wealthy elites and everyday workers continues to grow. They vowed to keep pushing for economic fairness, protections for working families, and what they describe as essential freedoms to ensure opportunity and a better life for all.