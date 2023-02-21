Man, 25, shot and killed at DeKalb County apartment complex

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman in the deadly shooting of a man at a local apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the Rachel's Court Apartments on the 3600 block of Indian Creek Parkway in Clarkston, Georgia.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud argument and then gunshots.

Police arrived at the scene to find a 25-year-old man shot at least once.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A neighbor who lived in the apartments for nearly 20 years told FOX 5 he was shocked by the shooting.

"To be honest with you, this is the first time anything like this took place down here," Paul Shubert said. "I don't know what to expect, man."

At this time, investigators have not released information about the victim or any potential suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help police, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.