Georgia elementary school principal charged with child cruelty, false imprisonment

A Georgia elementary school principal was arrested last week on multiple charges of child cruelty and false imprisonment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

Authorities say 51-year-old Douglas resident Anastagia Carter is facing two counts of first-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of third-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of false imprisonment, and two counts of simple battery.

According to investigators, the charges stem from multiple incidents at Indian Creek Elementary School, where Carter is the principal.

The GBI says the Coffee County Board of Education contacted authorities after they received information about an incident between Carter and a student. While investigating, officials say they learned about a second alleged incident.

Carter was taken into custody by deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office.

On its Facebook page, the Coffee County School System said that they had been notified of allegations against Carter.

"When this matter first came to the attention of the school system, a report was immediately made to the Department of Family and Children Services and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation," the statement reads in part. The principal was immediately placed on administrative leave."

Details about the specific incidents have not been released.

The investigation remains active. Once complete, the GBI will give the case file to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

If you have any information that could help with the case, contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or use the anonymous tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).