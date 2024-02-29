Missouri police officer, process server killed in shooting, police say

article

A court employee who was serving an eviction notice and a police officer were shot and killed outside Kansas City on Thursday.

A second officer was critically injured, but is expected to survive, police said at a news conference.

The officer killed in the shooting was identified as 35-year-old Cody Allen and has been with the Independence Police Department for two years, according to a FOX 4 report. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"I’m very tragically sorry to report that we lost one of our own," Dustman said

Dustman called Allen a hero and described the police department as a "broken family," over Allen's death.

Drexel Mack was identified as the process server who was also killed in the shooting. He was in his early 40s.

"We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job," Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto said in a statement. "Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department."

The shootings happened around 1 p.m. in the town of Independence, Missouri, a suburb with about 122,000 residents.

A male suspect sustained minor injuries, Corporal Justin Ewing with Missouri State Highway Patrol said during a separate news conference.

There were no immediate details about what led up to the shooting.

Nearby schools were put into lockdown mode as a precaution, but those have since been lifted.

Information from FOX News and the Associated Press was used in this report.