Inauguration Day 2021: Schedule of events to watch on Jan. 20

The inauguration celebration for president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris is underway this week, with events, concerts and more from the Presidential Inauguration Committee on the schedule.

Several changes are in store this year as the country grapples with both the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened security after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Thousands of National Guard troops are stationed around Washington, D.C. limiting the public’s exposure to the events, though some events were already planned to be virtual.

Here is the preliminary schedule of events for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. All times are ET.



12 p.m. - Inaugural Ceremonies

President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building.

After they take their oaths of office, Biden will deliver his inaugural address.



Pass in Review

The president-elect, first lady, vice president-elect, and second gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East Front with members of the military.

Pass in Reviews are a military tradition to represent the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

Biden and Harris will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Also in attendance will be Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

Presidential Escort and Parade Across America

Biden will then participate in the presidential escort to the White House.

This will be followed by a virtual "Parade Across America," which will be televised.

8:30 p.m. - Celebrating America Primetime Special

The "Celebrating America" prime-time special, hosted by actor Tom Hanks, will air and stream live on multiple channels including NewsNOW from FOX. Performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi are planned.

Biden and Harris will also give remarks.

