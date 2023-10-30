Inaugural Westside Stride seeks to highlight walkability, bikeability of the area

Yesterday, organizers launched the inaugural Westside Stride, turning Howell Mill Road into a car-free, family-friendly street festival. The event featured a local beer garden, a cornhole tournament, and a handmade goods market, drawing enthusiastic crowds.

Attendees expressed their desire for more events like this in the area, appreciating the sense of community and fun.

The Upper Westside Community Improvement District shared their hopes that the event highlighted the walkability and bikeability of the Westside area, underlining its potential for future community gatherings.