Inaugural Westside Stride seeks to highlight walkability, bikeability of the area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

First Westside Stride

The inaugural Westside Stride took place Sunday on Howell Mill Road. There was a beer garden, cornhole, handmade goods market and more.

ATLANTA - Yesterday, organizers launched the inaugural Westside Stride, turning Howell Mill Road into a car-free, family-friendly street festival. The event featured a local beer garden, a cornhole tournament, and a handmade goods market, drawing enthusiastic crowds.

Attendees expressed their desire for more events like this in the area, appreciating the sense of community and fun.

The Upper Westside Community Improvement District shared their hopes that the event highlighted the walkability and bikeability of the Westside area, underlining its potential for future community gatherings.