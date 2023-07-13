Inaugural 5K at Coolray Stadium supports family-fun philanthropy

article

Participants of all ages are encouraged to attend the Splash & Dash 5k and Family Fun Day.

The inaugural event is put on by Because One Matters, a nonprofit organization that supports and raises awareness for children impacted by foster care. The money raised on July 29 will go towards the organization’s initiatives, which include mentorship, education, and resources for foster care children and low-income families.

The race will start and finish at Coolray Stadium. Runners, walkers, and joggers can look forward to being splashed with colors of chalk as they make it through different points of the race.

After the race, families will enjoy activities around the stadium, such as food, bounce houses, live entertainment, face painting, and more.

One must register here to attend.