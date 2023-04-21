Man arrested for impersonating officer, cocaine possession

A man who dressed the part of a police officer is now in the Cobb County Jail.

"He was wearing a gun, an outer vest with pouches, he was carrying a baton and handcuffs," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

In addition to all the gear, the man was also wearing a shirt and hat with the world "police".

(Marietta Police Department)

According to the police report, he even told a real Marietta police officer that he was, in fact, a cop, claimed he had a law enforcement ID and was POST certified in the state of Georgia.

After a quick chat, the real officer knew the other guy was a fake, but it does not stop there.

"We discovered, not only was he posing as a police officer, he had multiple bags of narcotics on him," said Officer McPhilamy.

(Marietta Police Department)

The man has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Marti. He told police he was working security at a nightclub on Sandtown Road and the uniform was to deter fights.

Police say even if that is the reason, people cannot do that, it is illegal and it is dangerous.

"You have a bad actor out there selling drugs, wearing the same uniform who has no credentials to wear, something like this, legally with anyone's authority," said Officer McPhilamy describing his own uniform.

(Marietta Police Department)

Marti was arrested last Sunday and charged with possession of cocaine, impersonating a public officer, and possession with intent to distribute.

"This was the worst possible scenario. Not only was he taking advantage of the uniform, and making a false impersonation of an officer, but he was breaking the law at the same time," said Officer McPhilamy.

(Marietta Police Department)

Marietta Police Officer McPhilamy says people who impersonate cops make their job more challenging in many ways, including hurting the trust the public has in law enforcement.

"It's important for all of us wearing a badge and uniform that bad actors like this be taken off the streets," said Officer McPhilamy.

Marti remained in the Cobb County Jail as of late Friday night.