Immersive show celebrates gold through aerial performances

The Brief AU Room Show is a 100-minute immersive theatrical experience that uses aerial performances to celebrate the idea of gold. The show is set to run Thursdays through Sundays at Atlanta's Pullman Yards through October 11th. It’s created and produced by former Cirque du Soleil soloist Polina Volchek, a four-time World Pole Sport & Artistic Pole Champion and producer of the popular AfterDark Show,



Just like Jill Scott, we’re living our lives like they’re golden — and it’s all thanks to a gleaming new show at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards.

This morning, we got a first look at AU Room Show, which opened yesterday and is scheduled to run through Sunday, October 11th. The 100-minute immersive theatrical experience is essentially a celebration of all that glitters, featuring jaw-dropping aerial performances, LED visuals, and music and dance. It’s created and produced by former Cirque du Soleil soloist Polina Volchek, a four-time World Pole Sport & Artistic Pole Champion and producer of the popular AfterDark Show, which opened at Pullman Yards earlier this year.

And there’s no better place for aerial work than the historic vaulted ceiling of Pullman Yards, the former railcar repair site which is now owned by Atomic Entertainment. Described by owners Adam Rosenfelt and Maureen Meulen as a "cultural and entertainment destination," Pullman Yards has hosted a series of popular live shows, exhibitions, and immersive attractions including the recent "Serial Killer: The Exhibition" (and many others featured on Good Day Atlanta!).

Performances of AU Room Show are scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 8:30 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m. at Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast). For more information on tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with the incredible performers of this "rich" new experience!