Immersive experience brings literature’s great lovers to life

The Brief Greenlight Acting Studios will present an original live immersive production called "Elixir of Love" tonight through Sunday, February 15th at The Cigar Cellar in Kennesaw. Written and directed by Greenlight Acting Studios founder Erin Bethea, the evening features a quartet of "storytellers" performing scenes from some of literature’s great romantic tales. The evening will be divided into four "chapters," and as the show’s title suggests, each of the chapters is paired with an "elixir of love," or a cocktail/mocktail.



Romeo and Juliet. Tristan and Isolde. Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.

Some of the greatest love stories in history are coming to life this Valentine’s Day weekend, thanks to a Metro Atlanta acting studio and a Kennesaw cigar lounge.

Greenlight Acting Studios will present an original live immersive production called "Elixir of Love" tonight through Sunday, February 15th at The Cigar Cellar in Kennesaw. Written and directed by Greenlight Acting Studios founder Erin Bethea, the evening features a quartet of "storytellers" performing scenes from some of literature’s great romantic tales, including Charlotte Brontë’s "Jane Eyre," Shakespeare’s "As You Like It," and the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

The evening will be divided into four "chapters," each featuring two scenes (for example, Chapter One is titled "Love & Manners" and features the scenes from "Jane Eyre" and "Pride and Prejudice) — and as the show’s title suggests, each of the chapters is paired with an "elixir of love," or a cocktail/mocktail mixed specifically to reflect the themes of the stories being told. So, while patrons are enjoying that "Love & Manners" chapter, they’ll also be sipping on A Stroll in the Garden, a drink made with vodka, elderflower, white vermouth, lime juice, and Peychaud's Bitters.

We won’t give away all the evening’s chapters and cocktails here (although you can read about them on the event’s website), but we can tell you that the whole performance will run about 75 minutes and take place under the soft glow of candlelight, creating what Bethea hopes will be a romantic and engaging experience that touches audiences of every generation. Showtimes for "Elixir of Love" are 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10:30 p.m. on Friday, and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. When purchased online, tickets are just under $100 and include the live performance and all four handcrafted cocktails. The Cigar Cellar is located at 2500 Cobb Parkway Northwest, Suite B3, in Kennesaw.

For more information on "Elixir of Love," click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at The Cigar Cellar, getting an exclusive live preview of the show!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Greenlight Acting Studios website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



