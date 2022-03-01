IHOP’s National Pancake Day helps The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fight blood cancer

Tuesday, March 1 is the day to enjoy free pancakes while helping fight cancer!

It's IHOP's National Pancake Day – where customers can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and make a donation to support The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Donations will help with blood cancer therapies and treatments and are a part of IHOP's Month of Giving.

You can get your free pancakes at participating IHOP restaurants until 4 p.m. Can't make it out to eat? You can still donate online at LLS.org!