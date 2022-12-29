Identity of Georgia's ‘Baby Jane Doe’ remains a mystery 34 years later

article

It is one of Georgia’s longest unsolved cold cases: who was the little girl found in a discarded TV cabinet in south Georgia more than three decades ago?

Investigators say her body was found by road workers at a known dumping site just off of Duncan Bridge Road in Ware County on Dec. 21, 1988. No one came forward to claim the toddler’s body and has since been dubbed "Baby Jane Doe" by investigators.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a flyer this week once again asking for the public’s help with the case.

Forensic experts believed the child died up to three months before she was found and was wrapped in several layers, investigators say.

Cold case investigators were hopeful when a forensic artist created the new images from a 3D scan of the victim’s skull five years ago. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created the new composite image of what the girl would have looked like.

Investigators believe she was an African American female between 3 and 4 years old when she died. She had pierced ears and was found wearing a diaper, size four white thermal pajama bottoms and a white knit pullover shirt with a red pony emblem on the upper left chest.

The young girl may have ties to the Albany area, some two hours west of Waycross.

Investigators say the past few years they have been trying to utilize new DNA testing technologies to try to get an identification without success.

Still, investigators hope a $5,000 reward, put up partially by a private donor, will help led to new tips.

Anyone with information should call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.