Bus fire shuts down lanes on I-75 near Howell Mill Road

Southbound traffic was shut down on I-75 near Howell Mill Road where a bus caught on fire Wednesday afternoon at around 3 p.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene before 4 p.m. Law enforcement allowed traffic to squeeze into the left-most lane to pass the incident.

It's not yet clear what caused the bus to catch on fire or whether anyone was injured.

The Georgia Department of Transportation estimated that the road would be cleared and reopened by 5 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.

