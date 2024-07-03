Expand / Collapse search
Flood Advisory
from WED 4:15 PM EDT until WED 7:15 PM EDT, Dougherty County
2
Heat Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Bus fire shuts down lanes on I-75 near Howell Mill Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 3, 2024 3:43pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 6

Bus fire on I-75 just before Howell Mill Road on July 3, 2024.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Southbound traffic was shut down on I-75 near Howell Mill Road where a bus caught on fire Wednesday afternoon at around 3 p.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene before 4 p.m. Law enforcement allowed traffic to squeeze into the left-most lane to pass the incident.

It's not yet clear what caused the bus to catch on fire or whether anyone was injured.

The Georgia Department of Transportation estimated that the road would be cleared and reopened by 5 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.