'I condemn you': Florida man accused of hitting deputy in face with a Bible

A Florida man was arrested last Tuesday after he allegedly threw a Bible at a sheriff's deputy, according to reports.

Authorities were called to a residence in Summerfield, which is northwest of Orlando, on Sept. 22, after a neighbor reported a break-in at his home.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found Robert Otis Hoskins, 39, dressed in his underwear, shouting something to the effect, "I condemn you." They said he threw a Bible that hit a deputy in the face.

Hoskins was tased and taken into custody following a brief struggle, Orlando's WKMG-TV reported. The arrest report said the suspect defecated on himself at the scene. A deputy wrote in the report that the suspect was asked why he broke into the home, and he replied, "Because God told me to."

Booking image for Robert Hoskins (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said there was damage to a door at the neighbor's residence, and a window had been broken. The alleged victim's wife said $50 worth of clothing was stolen.

She also told deputies that the suspect had a "drug problem," the arrest report said.

Hoskins was transported to Marion County Jail following the incident, authorities said.

He faces charges of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, petit theft, criminal mischief - property damage, battery on an officer, and resisting an officer without violence, according to the station.

