I-85 SB closures in effect after person hit by vehicle near Lawrenceville-Suwannee exit

article

Most lanes are closed on Interstate 85 southbound near the Lawrenceville-Suwannee Road exit in Gwinnett County after a person was hit by a vehicle shortly after 8:30 a.m.

According to officials, the person who was hit appears to have jumped off a bridge onto the interstate.

One lane has been reopened to allow traffic to get through, but the other lanes are expected to be closed for at least a couple of more hours. Drivers should consider taking an alternate route.

The interstate is expected to fully reopen by 11 a.m.

No information has been released about the victim.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.



