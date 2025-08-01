I-75NB lanes reopen near Windy Hill Road after temporary closure

article

The Brief Some northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Windy Hill Road were closed around 12:45 p.m. A heavy police presence in the area has been reported.



Lanes of Interstate 75 northbound were closed early Friday afternoon near the Windy Hill Road exit in Cobb County because of police activity.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a police spokesperson said they did not have much information yet on the situation.

At 1:10 p.m., it appeared that police were starting to let cars go around whatever appears to be blocking several lanes. An emergency response worker could also be observed setting up orange cones.

At 1:45 P.M., it appeared that all vehicles that were on the interstate at the time of the closure have since been allowed to continue, but no more traffic is being allowed through at this time. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.

At 2:15 p.m., vehicles were once again traveling north on the interstate. Police have not yet responded to another request for information.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.