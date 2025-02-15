Expand / Collapse search
3 people hospitalized after I-75 crash in Clayton County shuts down traffic

Published  February 15, 2025 5:36pm EST
Clayton County
The Brief

    • Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-75 SB at Forest Parkway on Saturday afternoon.
    • Three people were taken to the hospital.
    • The roadway was cleared and reopened before 5:30 p.m.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 Saturday evening.

What we know:

Multiple people were injured in the crash on I-75 southbound at Forest Parkway.

So far, Clayton County Fire Chief Tim Sweat says three people have been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been detailed, but Sweats says they are "in stable condition." The Clayton County Police Department is also investigating.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened after 1:30 p.m. The roadway was cleared and reopened before 5:30 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.

The Source: The preliminary information about this incident has been provided by Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services Chief Tim Sweat.

