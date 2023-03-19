Driver dies after car hits highway bridge wall, falls onto oncoming traffic below

Atlanta Police is investigating an incident in which a driver struck a wall on Buford Highway, rolled over and fell onto oncoming traffic below where they were killed.

The fatal accident happened early Sunday morning around 2:40 p.m., according to the department. Officers were called to a "possible entrapment" in the area of I-75/85 northbound expressway near 10th Street.

After a preliminary investigation, officials determined the driver of a Kia Soul slammed into the highway's concrete wall, flipped over the edge and fell onto the expressway below. The driver of a Chrysler 300 traveling on I-75 then ran into the car.

The driver of the Kia Soul was reported dead at the scene. Officials said the driver of the Chrysler 300 refused medical treatment.

Officials did not release any identifying information for either driver involved in the collision.

This investigation remains ongoing.