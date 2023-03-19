Driver dies after car hits highway bridge wall, falls onto oncoming traffic below

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
8
Freeze Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Driver dies after car hits highway bridge wall, falls onto oncoming traffic below

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police is investigating an incident in which a driver struck a wall on Buford Highway, rolled over and fell onto oncoming traffic below where they were killed.

The fatal accident happened early Sunday morning around 2:40 p.m., according to the department. Officers were called to a "possible entrapment" in the area of I-75/85 northbound expressway near 10th Street.

After a preliminary investigation, officials determined the driver of a Kia Soul slammed into the highway's concrete wall, flipped over the edge and fell onto the expressway below. The driver of a Chrysler 300 traveling on I-75 then ran into the car.

The driver of the Kia Soul was reported dead at the scene. Officials said the driver of the Chrysler 300 refused medical treatment.

Officials did not release any identifying information for either driver involved in the collision.

This investigation remains ongoing.