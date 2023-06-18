All I-285 lanes closed in one direction for semi accident

A video released by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows an overturned tractor-trailer on I-285 has closed all southbound lanes at the I-20 East exit.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Officials have released any information on any injuries yet.

The roadway is expected to clear up at around 5 p.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.