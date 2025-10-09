I-285 north closed at I-20 in DeKalb County due to vehicle fire

article

The Brief A tractor-trailer fire shutdown Interstate 285 north at Interstate 20 on Thursday. DeKalb County fire officials said one driver was injured after a crash caused the fire. The expected time for the lanes to fully reopen has been updated to 8:30 a.m.



Interstate 285 northbound is closed at Interstate 20 in DeKalb County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

What we know:

DeKalb County fire officials said the closure is caused by a tractor-trailer fire that started after it was involved in a crash.

One driver was injured in the crash, according to the fire department.

All lanes are currently closed in the area, according to GDOT. Officials originally said the road wouldn't fully reopen until at least 7 a.m., but then pushed that until 8:30 a.m.

What you can do:

If you are trying to get on I-20 on Thursday morning, GDOT advises you to take an alternate exit ramp for I-20 – exits 67-A and 67-B.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.