Hurricane Sally now a Category 2 storm, will bring impacts to north Georgia

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Sally gathers strength and slowly moves toward making landfall.

At 5 p.m. Monday, Sally had rapidly strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane with winds of around 100 mph. The storm was about 105 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 145 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi. Conditions along the Florida panhandle, the Alabama, Mississippi, and southeastern Lousiana coasts will deteriorate throughout the day. Those areas should expect to see life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and flash flooding.

Expected to become a CAT 2 Hurricane

The powerful storm is now forecast to make landfall late Tuesday night near Biloxi as a strong Category 2 Hurricane. The forecast track has been trending eastward and stronger. It's still possible Sally could become a major hurricane before making landfall. The biggest issue is that this system will slow to a crawl, bringing life-threatening storm surges and potentially catastrophic flooding to the Gulf coast. Currently, the storm is traveling west-northwest at 6 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is currently in effect for Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida Border, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, which includes metropolitan New Orleans.

After Sally makes landfall, it will linger over the Mississippi Delta through early Wednesday and then race towards north Georgia.

Thankfully, the storm is expected to weaken substantially before arriving in our area late Wednesday into early Thursday, but we need to be prepared for several inches of rain and hours of gusty winds.

As remnants of Sally move over north Georgia later this week, we'll need to watch for potential flash flooding due to heavy rain Wednesday, Thursday, and part of Friday.

Sally is the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest on Sally throughout the week, and bring you new details as they become available.

