Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
3
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 5:17 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Flash Flood Watch for Georgia on Wednesday

By , and
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Hurricane Sally has inched its way towards the northern Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, making landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama at 5:45 a.m. with 105 mph maximum winds.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sally's forecast path has it weakening rapidly and moving northeast on a path through middle Georgia late Wednesday night into Thursday. Storm surge and potentially historic flooding will happen along the Alabama coast and Florida panhandle in addition to hurricane force winds and the risk of tornado spin-ups.  

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The slow movement of Sally continues and is expected to bring historic flooding, with storm total rainfall up to 30 inches in some areas of Florida and Alabama. As remnants of Sally track over middle Georgia, rain will increase across our area late Wednesday through Thursday, and winds will get gustier. Winds can gust near or over 30 mph at times. With a saturated ground, that can be enough to bring down trees. 

The biggest impact on metro Atlanta will be torrential rain.  An estimated 3 to 4 inches will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, with some isolated higher amounts farther south, and lesser amounts farther north. Any adjustments in the forecast path can shift where the bullseye of heaviest rain will fall, so everyone needs to remain on alert for the possibility of flash flooding. 

Reminder: never drive through areas where water covers the road. Turn around, don't drown!

Sept. 15, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Sept. 15, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Sept. 15, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Sally is the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest on Sally throughout the week, and bring you new details as they become available.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.