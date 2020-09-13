Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Flash Flood Watch for Georgia on Wednesday

Hurricane Sally has inched its way towards the northern Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, making landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama at 5:45 a.m. with 105 mph maximum winds.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sally's forecast path has it weakening rapidly and moving northeast on a path through middle Georgia late Wednesday night into Thursday. Storm surge and potentially historic flooding will happen along the Alabama coast and Florida panhandle in addition to hurricane force winds and the risk of tornado spin-ups.

The slow movement of Sally continues and is expected to bring historic flooding, with storm total rainfall up to 30 inches in some areas of Florida and Alabama. As remnants of Sally track over middle Georgia, rain will increase across our area late Wednesday through Thursday, and winds will get gustier. Winds can gust near or over 30 mph at times. With a saturated ground, that can be enough to bring down trees.

The biggest impact on metro Atlanta will be torrential rain. An estimated 3 to 4 inches will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, with some isolated higher amounts farther south, and lesser amounts farther north. Any adjustments in the forecast path can shift where the bullseye of heaviest rain will fall, so everyone needs to remain on alert for the possibility of flash flooding.

Reminder: never drive through areas where water covers the road. Turn around, don't drown!

Sept. 15, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Sally is the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest on Sally throughout the week, and bring you new details as they become available.

