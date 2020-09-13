Hurricane Sally crawls towards landfall, Flash Flood Watch for Georgia on Wednesday

Hurricane Sally is inching its way towards the northern Gulf Coast as a Category 1 storm but is expected to bring life-threatening flooding.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sally's sustained winds had weakened a bit, decreasing to 80 mph winds, after rapid intensification on Monday. The storm was located about 85 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, and about 90 miles southwest of Pensacola, Florida.

Sept. 15, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The hurricane is moving painfully slow towards the north at only 2 mph, which will delay landfall and create historic flooding.

Conditions along the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, Mississippi, and southeastern Lousiana coasts will deteriorate throughout the day. Those areas should expect to see life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and flash flooding. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Sept. 15, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The storm is now forecast to make landfall early Wednesday near Biloxi as a strong Category 1 Hurricane. The biggest issue is that this system has slowed to a crawl, bringing life-threatening storm surges and potentially catastrophic flooding to the Gulf coast. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the area East of Bay St. Louis to Navarre, Florida.

After Sally makes landfall, it will linger over the Mississippi Delta through early Wednesday and then race towards north Georgia.

Sept. 15, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Thankfully, the storm is expected to weaken substantially before arriving in our area late Wednesday and through Thursday, but we need to be prepared for several inches of rain and hours of gusty winds.

North Georgia will begin seeing impacts by Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Friday.

While the severe weather threat will remain well to the south of metro Atlanta south, flooding will be a huge concern.

Sept. 15, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

A Flash Flood Watch will begin Wednesday at 2 p.m. for most of north Georgia.

The bands of rain from Sally will produce 3 to 6 inches of rain over some areas through Thursday night.

Where these bands line up will make all the difference from a little rain, to massive flooding.

These rainfall projection numbers will change in the coming hours.

Sept. 15, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Sally is the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest on Sally throughout the week, and bring you new details as they become available.

