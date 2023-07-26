Hunter Biden's plea deal falls apart after judge raises concerns

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's plea deal on two tax charges fell apart on Wednesday after the federal judge hearing his case expressed concern over a related agreement on a more serious gun possession charge.

The outcome leaves open, at least temporarily, the yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. He had been charged with two misdemeanor tax crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018, and he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.

Last month, Biden was charged with possession of a firearm by a person who is a known drug user, a felony. He had a Colt Cobra .38 Special for 11 days in October 2018. He agreed to enter into a diversion agreement, which means that he would not technically plead guilty to the crime. As long as he adhered to the terms of his agreement, the case would be wiped from his record. If not, the deal would be withdrawn. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, June 25, 2023. President Joe Biden led Republican front-runner Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election rematch in an NBC News poll, t Expand

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said she was concerned about the language in the diversion agreement and suggested the lawyers get back together and discuss it.

READ MORE: DOJ to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress

"I think having you guys talk more makes sense," she said.

Republicans had argued Biden was getting a sweetheart deal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.