Hundreds of veterans volunteer at Atlanta school for MLK Day

A national nonprofit organization helping veterans continue serving their local community returned to an Atlanta charter school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

More than 100 volunteers with The Mission Continues conducted more improvement projects at the Fulton Leadership Academy in East Point. They were there just four months ago on Sept. 11.

“We did a lot of seating outside, we helped make the eating area outside bigger,” said Kimia Flournoi, 3rd Platoon Leader of The Mission Continues.

“It means a lot for this school, a state charter school for grades 6-12,” said Jannard Rainey, the human resource director of Fulton Leadership Academy.

School was out but some students didn’t take the day off. Instead, they volunteered to paint a mural in the cafeteria. The school is expected to be transformed when all students and staff return on Tuesday.

“We want to make sure people can see just how pretty the school is inside and out,” Flournoi said .

The efforts on this MLK day are extra special as they serve as a symbolic reminder of Dr. King’s legacy.

“Instead of a day off, we are having a day of service because Dr. Martin Luther King did so much for us,” said Rainey.

“The message that he sent out is the same message we want to keep going," Flournoi said. "Your neighbor is your brother and your sister,”