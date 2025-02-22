Hundreds in Acworth take polar plunge for Special Olympics

article

The Brief Around 300 law enforcement officers participated in a polar plunge at Cauble Park in Acworth to support Special Olympics Georgia. The event aimed to raise awareness for over 17,000 Special Olympics Georgia athletes preparing for the spring competition. The Polar Plunge is the largest annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics.



There were plenty of squeals and laughs Saturday morning at Cauble Park in Acworth where about 300 law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta took part in a polar plunge.

What we know:

The only thing warm at Acworth Beach on Saturday was the hearts of the officers who took a dip in the icy cold water of Lake Acworth for a great cause.

The swim spread awareness for the more than 17,000 Special Olympics Georgia athletes getting ready to compete this spring.

There were prizes given out for the best costume, highest individual fundraiser and more.

The Polar Plunge is the largest annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Acworth Beach polar plunge for Special Olympics Georgia on Feb. 22, 2025.

What's next:

If you would like to participate in the next fundraiser, there's an Atlanta to Savannah Bike Ride being held from March 27 to 29.

The Special Olympics 2025 Georgia Summer Games will be held on May 16 to 18 on the campus of Emory University. Learn more here.