Human Trafficking survivor now advocates for other victims

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month. Every year millions of people are trafficked worldwide, including right here in the U.S.

FOX 5's Deidra Dukes sat down with Cecilia, a survivor of human trafficking. Cecilia's mother sent her to live with her family in metro Atlanta in 2005, thinking the then 11-year-old girl would have a better life in the U.S.

Abandoned by her relatives when she arrived in America, Cecilia eventually wound up in the hands of human traffickers and was forced into prostitution. "I didn't know what it was. I didn't know there was a name for it. All I knew was I had to get out."

Homeland Security Investigation's Alia El Sawi helped Cecilia escape her captors, and works with others like her, victims of forced labor and sex trafficking. "We see that victims are coming to the U.S. in furtherance of their careers or education. Unfortunately, these victims, once they arrive, there are certain rules they have to abide by. They are no longer able to communicate with whoever they want to. There's that lack of freedom and really someone who is controlling their every move."

HSI, which is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or I.C.E., works with other federal, state and local agencies to combat the crime. Atlanta ranks third in the nation for human trafficking.

HSI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer tells FOX 5, in addition to rescuing victims, HSI and others work to educate the public. “Learn the signs of human trafficking, and when you see something say something it's that simple. Report it to the human trafficking hotline."

Having survived the terrible ordeal, Cecilia now advocates for others. “I’ve just been honestly trying to put my training into everywhere that I can to fight, because I know how it was fighting alone."