Human skull found near Rockdale County road, officials say

FOX 5 Atlanta
Police are investigating after human remains were located on the side of a road in Rockdale County, (Photo: Fox 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Deputies in Rockdale County are investigating after road crews discovered human remains on Monday. 

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on Ebenezer Road at Cherry Hill Lane near Conyers and saw investigators had closed the road and set up a tent.

Crews found a human skull in a grassy area near the road. 

A spokesperson for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the remains were from a person dead for "a period of time."

Investigators transported the remains to the medical examiner's office for identification. 

