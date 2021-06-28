Human skull found near Rockdale County road, officials say

article

Deputies in Rockdale County are investigating after road crews discovered human remains on Monday.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on Ebenezer Road at Cherry Hill Lane near Conyers and saw investigators had closed the road and set up a tent.

Crews found a human skull in a grassy area near the road.

A spokesperson for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the remains were from a person dead for "a period of time."

Investigators transported the remains to the medical examiner's office for identification.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.