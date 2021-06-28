Human skull found near Rockdale County road, officials say
ATLANTA - Deputies in Rockdale County are investigating after road crews discovered human remains on Monday.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on Ebenezer Road at Cherry Hill Lane near Conyers and saw investigators had closed the road and set up a tent.
Crews found a human skull in a grassy area near the road.
A spokesperson for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the remains were from a person dead for "a period of time."
Investigators transported the remains to the medical examiner's office for identification.
