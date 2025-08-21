Human remains found near Rome bridge, police investigating

article

Detectives in Rome are trying to identify a woman whose remains were found by a bridge on Thursday morning.

Officials say the remains were found by a Georgia Department of Transportation crew during a bridge inspection near U.S. Highway 27.

What we know:

According to the Rome Police Department, the crew were working near the old Car Mart when they saw what appeared to be human remains near the waterway.

Officers responded to the scene and say they believe the remains are those of an adult woman.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division are working with the Floyd County Coroner’s Office to recover the remains.

What we don't know:

At this time, investigators have not identified the remains or the woman's cause of death.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Rome Police Department.