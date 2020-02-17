Human remains found in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

Human remains were found in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon, officials said

The skeletal remains were located around 1 p.m. at 543 Burroughs Street SE by officers, Atlanta Police told FOX 5.

The gender and age of the remains, in addition to the cause of death are not known at this time. Homicide detecitves and the medical examiner were also called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 Atlanta for updates.