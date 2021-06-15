Police searching for identity of human remains found in Clayton County

article

Clayton County police are asking the public for help identifying the remains of a man found in Morrow.

Officials tell FOX 5 the human remains were located in the area of Southern Road in Clayton County.

Police described the subject as a white male between the ages of 50 and 60.

A GBI forensic artist created a sketch from the remains that possibly showed how the victim looked before he died.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Clayton County detectives at 678-6104786 or Crime Stoppers at (404)-577-TIPS.

