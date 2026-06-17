Hulu makes waves with boating season thriller 'The Season'

The Brief The six-episode series "The Season" drops on Hulu today, starring Jessie Mei Li as an outsider "finding her sea legs" during the city’s ultra-exclusive boating season. "I need to play this character," the actress says, remembering her first reaction to reading the first few scripts. Co-star Justin Chien's mother makes a cameo appearance in the series, as she did in Chien's previous show, "The Brothers Sun."



A young woman with a hidden agenda infiltrates Hong Kong's wealthy elite in the new Hulu series "The Season."

The six-episode series drops on Hulu today, featuring Jessie Mei Li as an outsider "finding her sea legs" during the city's ultra-exclusive boating season.

"I need to play this character," the actress says, remembering her first reaction to reading the script. "This is the kind of character that I think is often really only afforded to male actors."

Co-star Chris Pang says the complexity of the characters is matched by that of the surrounding city.

"We see the high life of Hong Kong," says Pang. "We got to shoot at the Sha Tin Racecourse, the first time anyone's been allowed to shoot there. But then we see the local side of Hong Kong, too, and it's that duality that makes the experience really beautiful."

And speaking of beautiful experiences, actor Justin Chien made headlines when his mother appeared in a cameo in his Netflix series "The Brothers Sun." So, we had to ask if she makes another on-screen appearance in "The Season."

"My mother does make a cameo," Chien says. "I won't tell which character, but she did a great job. She was there all day, she did an accent, she researched this character, and she said it was more challenging than her role in 'The Brothers Sun,' which I really loved."