HR firm plans to bring hundreds of jobs to metro Atlanta

The Brief Hundreds of new jobs are coming to metro Atlanta. Human resources consulting firm Trinet plans to open a new multi-million-dollar corporate center in Dunwoody. The city says that’ll give the local economy a big financial boost.



The city of Dunwoody is about to get a significant economic boost.

Trinet, a human resources consulting firm, plans to move into a multi-million-dollar corporate center.

What they're saying:

"Trinet is planning to create 750 new jobs at the new corporate center in Dunwoody," Mayor Lynn Deutsch said on Tuesday at her state of the city address.

Gov. Brian Kemp in a statement said the new development will create "meaningful jobs and investment for the Dunwoody and DeKalb County community."

What we know:

Trinet, a California consulting firm, plans to open a $15.4 million corporate center in 150,000-square feet of office space.

The HR firm says its national hub will employ 750 workers by the end of the decade.

What we don't know:

It won’t specify the exact location.

It did not say when it would start hiring for those first jobs.

FOX 5 asked Trinet if taxpayers would have to cover any building expenses and is waiting for a response.

Local perspective:

Mayor Deutsch says the new corporate center will boost the local economy. "Most of these positions don’t exist currently. So they won’t be bringing people with them as they move operations here. They will have to hire people locally," the mayor said. "With 750 new jobs in Dunwoody, there will certainly be an even more increased demand for housing."

All those new jobs could spell new renters and home buyers, consumers who’ll shop at local stores, eat at local restaurants and patronize other local businesses.

"This creates the multiplier effect because they’ll consume in that area. By consuming there, you’re creating new revenue that was not there before," said Sergio Garate, assistant professor of finance and director of the real-estate program at Emory’s Goizueta Business School.

Garate says the economic impact will be small for metro Atlanta but big for Dunwoody. "You’re talking an average salary of $75,000 a year, you’re talking about maybe $56 million in income."

That’ll also potentially mean more taxpayers in the city.