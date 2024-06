How to watch Copa América 2024

article

This summer, Copa América 2024 is coming to 14 cities across the USA, and it's shaping up to be an incredible event. From star-studded teams to thrilling matches, this tournament is a must-watch for anyone who loves soccer. The United States men's national team and defending champion Argentina, with superstar Lionel Messi, will begin their journeys in a tournament that promises excitement and drama.

Lionel Messi will return to defend Argentina's title. His former Barcelona teammate Neymar is unlikely to participate due to a knee injury, but Brazil's Vinicius Junior will be a key player to watch. The US team, featuring stars like Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, will be looking to make a strong impact on home soil.

Key dates for Copa América 2024

The 2024 Copa América will take place across 14 cities in the United States from June 20 to July 14, with broadcasts on the FOX family of networks. Here are the important dates:

Group stage: June 20 to July 2

Quarterfinals: July 4 to 6

Semifinals: July 9 and 10

Third-place match: July 13

Final: July 14

Group draw results

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

United States

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Costa Rica

Group Stage Match Schedule for Copa América 2024

Thursday, June 20 Group A : Argentina vs. Canada, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Group A : Argentina vs. Canada, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Friday, June 21 Group A : Peru vs. Chile, 7 p.m. (FS1)Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Group A : Peru vs. Chile, 7 p.m. (FS1)Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Saturday, June 22 Group B : Mexico vs. Jamaica, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Group B : Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m. (FS1)Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Group B : Mexico vs. Jamaica, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Group B : Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m. (FS1)Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Sunday, June 23 Group C : United States vs. Bolivia, 5 p.m. (FOX)Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Group C : Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. (FOX)Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Group C : United States vs. Bolivia, 5 p.m. (FOX)Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Group C : Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. (FOX)Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Monday, June 24 Group D : Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. (FS1)Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Group D : Colombia vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m. (FS1)Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Group D : Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. (FS1)Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Group D : Colombia vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m. (FS1)Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Tuesday, June 25 Group A : Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. (FS1)Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Group A : Peru vs. Canada, 5 p.m. (FS1)Location: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Group A : Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. (FS1)Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Group A : Peru vs. Canada, 5 p.m. (FS1)Location: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Location: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Wednesday, June 26 Group B : Venezuela vs. Mexico, 6 p.m. (FS1)Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Group B : Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m. (FS1)Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Group B : Venezuela vs. Mexico, 6 p.m. (FS1)Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Group B : Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m. (FS1)Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Thursday, June 27 Group C : Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. (FOX)Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Group C : Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. (FOX)Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Group C : Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. (FOX)Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Group C : Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. (FOX)Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Friday, June 28 Group D : Paraguay vs. Brazil, 6 p.m. (FS1)Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Group D : Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 3 p.m. (FS1)Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Group D : Paraguay vs. Brazil, 6 p.m. (FS1)Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Group D : Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 3 p.m. (FS1)Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Saturday, June 29 Group A : Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL Group A : Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. (FS2)Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Group A : Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Group A : Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. (FS2)Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Sunday, June 30 Group B : Mexico vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m. (FOX)Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Group B : Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m. (FS1)Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Group B : Mexico vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m. (FOX)Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Group B : Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m. (FS1)Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Monday, July 1 Group C : United States vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead, Kansas City, MO Group C : Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. (FS2)Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Group C : United States vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead, Kansas City, MO

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead, Kansas City, MO

Group C : Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. (FS2)Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Tuesday, July 2 Group D : Brazil vs. Colombia, 6 p.m. (FS1)Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Group D : Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Group D : Brazil vs. Colombia, 6 p.m. (FS1)Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Group D : Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m. (FS1)Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX



Knockout Stage Match Schedule Explained