How to wish Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday
ATLANTA - Want to wish the oldest-living former U.S. President a happy birthday? The Carter Center is asking Georgians to help celebrate former President Jimmy Carter's 97th birthday on Oct. 1.
If you'd like to wish the Georgia native a happy birthday, the Carter Center has set up a digital board for people to post birthday messages on its website.
JIMMY CARTER, TROUNCED IN 1980, GETS FRESH LOOK FROM HISTORY
There have only been a handful of U.S. presidents who have lived into their 90s. The list includes:
- Jimmy Carter
- George H.W. Bush
- John Adams
- Herbert Hoover
- Ronald Reagan
- Gerald Ford
Even at almost 100 years of age, Carter has remained active in championing for human rights throughout the world. The Carter Center in Atlanta, which he founded, continues to promote global health, democracy and human rights.
Despite recent health scares, the former president continues to be a strong advocate of Habitat for Humanity, solidifying his legacy as one of the country’s most productive former presidents.
The former president had a lot to celebrate this year. He and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Happy Birthday President Carter!