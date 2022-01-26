How to save almost $400 a year on your water bill

Savings can sound like a sacrifice. But often it’s the little things that over time turn into bigger savings. Let's talk about water.

According to the EPA, each American uses 82 gallons a day, and each household spends about $1,000 a year on water costs.

Water is easy to waste. But it’s also easy to save. Government data shows that tweaks can save $380 a year. The first thing we all want to do is to switch over to environmentally friendly appliances. You can tell those by looking for an Energy Star certification.

But let’s show you three small things you can start doing TODAY!

First, have pasta tonight for dinner. Don’t dump out that water. Save it. Let it cool to room temperature then water your plants with it. The water is full of starch, vitamins, and minerals that plants love. Just don’t salt that water.

Second, this is a water-saving solution handed down from generation to generation. Get a water bottle, put some stones in it to weigh it down, then fill it with water and cap it. Put that in the toilet tank. This creates a homemade low-flow toilet that can save you about 10 gallons of water a day. My dad always used a brick. You can do that, too.

Third, when you brush your teeth, don’t let your water run the whole time. By turning it off when you’re brushing not rinsing, you can save six liters — or 25 cups — of water a minute. A minute.

Again, all things you can start doing today with little effort whatsoever. And, it puts you on your way to saving almost 400 gallons a year. That’s a lot of savings.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE