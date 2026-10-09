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How Home Depot prepares critical supplies before Isaias makes landfall

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Home Depot
Published October 9, 2026 10:58 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 10:58 PM EDT
Home Depot stages emergency supplies for storm hit areas
Home Depot stages emergency supplies for storm hit areas

Home Depot stages emergency supplies for storm hit areas

The Home Depot activated its Emergency Response Command Center in Atlanta to pre-stage relief trucks and send supplies into areas hit by Hurricane Isaias.

The Brief

    • The Home Depot activated its emergency command center to supply communities ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
    • More than 100 employees from operations, tech, supply chain and other departments are coordinating relief efforts.
    • High-priority supplies and heavy equipment are staged outside the expected strike zone to move in safely.

ATLANTA - The Home Depot has activated its emergency response command center as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches, working around the clock to ensure essential supplies reach threatened communities.

Pre-storm emergency planning

What we know:

More than 100 employees across merchandising, operations, supply chain, and tech teams are working continuously to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias. 

The team relies on a combination of historical data and real-time evaluations from field workers to anticipate needs.

Supplying affected regions

Timeline:

Truckloads of emergency goods, including tarps, cleaning supplies, and roofing materials, are staged just outside expected strike zones. 

Goods are scheduled to move into impacted neighborhoods as soon as weather conditions are safe.

Preparing local communities

Local perspective:

As the storm progresses inland across areas like metro Atlanta, response teams plan to deploy generators and chainsaws to clear blocked roads and manage widespread power outages. 

Officials emphasize that operational plans must remain flexible because storm strength and paths change quickly.

Background on disaster response

The backstory:

The Emergency Response Command Center coordinates long-term recovery supplies like drywall and shingles alongside immediate relief equipment. 

Teams will track the system continuously until the threat clears.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly where the storm will make landfall or how severe the localized damage will be as weather tracking updates.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a broadcast report by Denise Dillon for FOX5 Atlanta, as well as statements from Jeff Partin, Director of Emergency Preparedness at The Home Depot.

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