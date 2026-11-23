The Brief Georgia DOT received a $12.4 million federal grant Monday to upgrade aging railroad tracks across central and southwest Georgia. Five short-line subdivisions serving cities like Americus, Bainbridge and Cordele will receive continuous welded rail, new ties and resurfaced crossings. State transportation leaders say the upgrades will lower derailment risks and strengthen supply chain reliability across the region.



The Georgia Department of Transportation secured $12.4 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant funding Monday to complete the final phase of a major regional rail corridor upgrade.

Georgia rail safety upgrades

What we know:

Transportation officials say the federal grant will fund improvements for the Heart of Georgia and Georgia Southwestern Rail Corridor Improvement Project. The work spans five short-line subdivisions across central and southwest Georgia, benefiting communities that include Americus, Arlington, Bainbridge, Cordele, Cuthbert and Dawson.

Crews will replace older jointed rail with continuous welded rail and install new ties to upgrade the tracks to Federal Railroad Administration Class I and II safety standards. The project also includes adding trespasser prevention messaging and resurfacing 40 at-grade crossings.

What we don't know:

Georgia DOT officials have not yet announced a specific construction timeline or an exact completion date for the final phase of the corridor upgrades.

Supply chain and state funding

By the numbers:

While the federal grant covers nearly $12.5 million, Georgia DOT will contribute a 30% non-federal cost share toward the project.

The agency, which employs nearly 4,000 workers, plans, constructs and maintains state and federal highways alongside its rail, bridge, waterway, public transit, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. Officials say these combined upgrades will significantly cut derailment risks and bolster regional supply chain reliability.