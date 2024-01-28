Expand / Collapse search

Houston Crime: Firefighters jumped from 2nd story apartment after man points gun on Bissonnet Street

By Annita Freeman
Published 
Updated 8:30PM
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

Firefighters jump from second-story window

FOX 26 Reporter Jade Flury has more on what happened.

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department reports that two Houston firefighters were forced to jump from Ashford Buena Vista apartments from a 2nd floor balcony stairwell on Saturday night. Officials say the firefighters suffered injuries in the fall.

Police say they identified the man as Jaime Marquez, 23, and charged him with 2 counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. 

Officials say Marquez threatened the crew members while responding to an EMS call around 11pm on 6000 Bissonnet Street.

HOUSTON CRIME: League City police chase: 19-year-old arrested, police searching for two others

According to authorities, firefighters were responding to a call about a man that was having a seizure.  Once officers arrived, they began speaking with the man.  After investigating, police believed the Marquez's statements sounded confused. 

While investigating, Marquez asked officers if he could get a shirt before leaving for the hospital.  While he was getting a shirt, police said he grabbed a loaded gun and pointed it at the firefighters. 

Houston Mayor holds news conference

Houston Mayor John Whitmire hosts news conference to provide an update on two firefighters who were injured after having to jump from a second story balcony during a call for service on Saturday.

Soon after, firefighters ran from the second floor, and jumped off the second floor. According to officials, one firefighter suffered injuries to his right arm. The second firefighter had injuries to his face.  

SUGGESTED: Harding Street raid: Protesters demand justice in 5-year anniversary of deadly raid

Officials added one of the firefighters had been with the department for 10 years, while the other was relatively new, according to Marty Lancton with the Houston Professional Firefighters Association.  

Houston Fire Chief, Samual Pena, released a statement on X, saying" This deadly conduct against 1st responders is outrageous and inexcusable. Both firefighters are stable and receiving appropriate care at Memorial Herman Hospital. I appreciate the Houston Police Department's quick response and assistance, and condemn any violence against all 1st responders who put themselves in harm’s way".