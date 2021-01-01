Houston boy, 8, struck by celebratory gunfire while sleeping on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON - Houston police say an 8-year-old boy was sleeping in his bed when he was shot from what appears to be celebratory gunfire.
The shooting occurred on New Year’s Eve, just a few minutes before midnight, at an apartment complex on Garden City Drive.
Police say the bullet came through the wall around 11:50 p.m. and struck the boy in the hand.
He was taken to the hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This was not the only shooting in Houston blamed on celebratory gunfire overnight. Police say a woman was shot in the stomach as her grandfather fired off celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day.
