Housing market going strong as companies adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

While the economy has taken a hit due to COVID-19, the real estate market is going strong.

So strong in fact that one title company has opened a drive-thru to close on deals safely during this pandemic.

Legacy Title is offering curbside service during the pandemic, but at one Blaine location, customers can drive through.

“It’s been good experiences all around so far for people that are high risk or uncomfortable going out,” said realtor Nick Scherer.

Having a safe option is good, especially since business is booming. While some companies are certainly struggling, interest rates are low and the number of people buying and selling homes, or refinancing, is quite high.

For Legacy Title, March has been one of the busiest months ever.

“Some of them are able to save a few hundred a month on their mortgage payments, so we’re doing everything we can to get these closed safely,” said Connie Clancy, the owner of Legacy Title.

Normally, the Blaine company is on the second floor and they close with their clients in a small room, but with an unused drive-through right below them, Clancy thought it was a great option to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“As we know, Minnesota weather can be unpredictable, so this drive-thru allows everyone to have a nice exchange with zero contact. All docs are handled through a drawer and the closer’s wearing gloves, and they’re able to do the closing from the comfort and safety of their car,” Clancy said.