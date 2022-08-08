Amazon, House Proud Atlanta donate Ring cameras to seniors

Amazon Ring and House Proud Atlanta have teamed up to install 1,000 Ring cameras for seniors living in Atlanta.

The cameras are an effort to enhance safety, and give seniors peace of mind.

Mayor Andre Dickens explained why this will be so beneficial to seniors in the community.

"Many of our seniors are on fixed income and sometimes they can’t afford costly repairs and this upkeep that these houses require," the mayor said.

In addition to donating security cameras, Amazon Ring also donated $25,000 to help House Proud continue their mission with helping seniors in the community.

To learn more about the mission of House Proud, to get involved or donate, visit houseproudatlanta.org.