House fire in southwest Atlanta claims the life of an elderly woman

article

A woman in southwest Atlanta died following an early Sunday morning house fire, fire officials said.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the fire broke out in the 2800 block of Waters Road. aThe victim is believed to be a woman in her 70's, firefighters said.

A neighbor told fire investigators the woman was a double amputee.

Everyone else inside the home was able to make it out uninjured, firefighters told FOX 5.

No word on what caused the fire, but early on in the investigation officials said it appears to be "accidental."

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.