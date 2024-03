article

The rain helped crews battle a house fire in DeKalb County overnight.

Officials tell FOX 5 the fire broke out shortly after midnight at a home in a wooded area on the 4700 block of Green Way off of Snapfinger Road.

Crews were able to successfully put out the blaze after fighting the flames for over an hour.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.