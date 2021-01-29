Hot Wheels experience speeds through Six Flags Over Georgia

When you think about Hot Wheels, you probably think about cars that can fit in the palm of your hand. But the Hot Wheels taking over Six Flags Over Georgia for the next month aren’t exactly the kind you'd store in your toy chest!

The Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru just opened at the Austell theme park and continues through Feb. 28, filling the park with more than 50 vehicles including full-sized versions of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks & Garage of Legends vehicles. Stretching over a mile and a half both outside and inside the park, the display is a true drive-through experience, meaning visitors will listen to a "Hot Wheels audio companion" inside their cars as they cruise through the jaw-dropping collection of famous Hot Wheels cars.

This is only the second time a Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru has been open to the public; it previously debuted in Ontario, California.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The attraction is open daily, with admission ranging from $39.99 to $59.99 per carload; tickets are available online and at the park (and include a Hot Wheels 3-Car Pack). Event creators Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company say while most of the experience won’t require guests to ever leave their own cars, face coverings are required anytime guests are not in their vehicles.

Advertisement

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a look at these massive Hot Wheels cars and trucks — which means we immediately scheduled a morning to take a few spins through the course. Click the video player to check it out — and click here for more information on the display and to purchase tickets.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.